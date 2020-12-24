Following the footsteps of Amit Shah and JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal every month till the state assembly goes to polls in 2021.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s party president in West Bengal, informed on Wednesday that Modi would tour the poll-bound state every month, reported Bengali portal The Wall. However, the schedule for his January visit hasn’t yet been confirmed.

That the Hindutva party will invest all its might to snatch West Bengal from the hands of Mamata Banerjee is evident with Modi’s plans – unheard of in any state elections in recent times.

Meanwhile, Modi on Thursday addressed the Visva-Bharati University centenary celebrations through video conferencing.

Earlier, it was reported that Union Home Minister Shah would visit West Bengal twice or spend at least two days every month. Nadda, BJP national president, would be spending three days in Bengal every month.

As per plans, both Shah and Nadda have completed their programmes for the month of December. During his stay in the eastern India state, the former BJP president had welcomed a huge contingent of TMC-turncoats, led by heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari.

In January and February, Shah will be in Bengal for two days before spending four days in two phases in March. In April, when the Assembly Election is likely to take place, the de facto second-most important man of the saffron camp will have a 15-day programme.

BJP has already employed a huge chunk of its national leadership in West Bengal. The party has divided the state into five organisational zones and put central leaders in charge of them.

The chosen leaders – Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar – are believed to have been handpicked by BJP top-brass, including Shah, for their successful track records of fetching dividends in elections across India.

Apart from the zonal leaders, the party has also formed a committee with seven Union and State ministers to strengthen the party’s prospects at macro-level in the Lok Sabha constituencies.

The seven leaders are union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Munda, Mansukh Mandviya, Prahlad Singh Patel, Sanjeev Balyan and state ministers Keshav Maurya from Uttar Pradesh and Narottam Mishra from Madhya Pradesh.

BJP has also appointed the party’s IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya as West Bengal’s co in-charge alongside Arvind Menon to play deputy to BJP General Secretary Kaliash Vijayvargiya, highlighting the desperation of the party to establish its authority in the state.