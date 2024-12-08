Logo

# Bengal

Narcotics worth Rs 2.4cr seized

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway’s Malda Division, under divisional railway manager (DRM), Manish Kumar Gupta and senior divisional security commissioner (Sr. DSC) A K Kullu, seized narcotic substances valued at approximately Rs 2.4 crores on yesterday at Malda Town railway station.

SNS | Kolkata | December 8, 2024 9:19 am

[Reprenstational image:IANS]

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway’s Malda Division, under divisional railway manager (DRM), Manish Kumar Gupta and senior divisional security commissioner (Sr. DSC) A K Kullu, seized narcotic substances valued at approximately Rs 2.4 crores on yesterday at Malda Town railway station.

According to the ER, the operation, conducted as part of Operation NARCOS in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRPS) and the Special Task Force (STF), was executed based on a tip-off. The team intercepted a passenger traveling on Train No. 15644 DN (Kamakhya – Puri Express), which arrived at platform number one at 1.50 pm yesterday. The individual, a woman accompanied by her five-year-old son, was detained near the GRPS office. Upon inspecting her belongings, officials discovered a packet containing 594 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin. The contraband was seized on the spot by GRPS officers in the presence of RPF personnel. As learnt, a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway.

