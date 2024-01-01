Nandini appointed new Home Secy, Gopalika Chief Secy

The state government on Sunday elevated former Principal Secretary for tourism and hill affairs Nandini Chakraborty to the post of Home Secretary while her predecessor B P Gopalika was appointed as the new Chief Secretary. Nandini is the second woman after Leena Chakraborty to have become the state’s Home Secretary. Before her stint in the tourism department, she held the position of Principal Secretary to Governor CV Ananda Bose. This Sunday marked a significant milestone in her career as she will also oversee the affairs of the state tourism department. Current Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has been made economic adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speculations were rife regarding the potential candidates for the crucial post of Home Secretary.

Names of Finance Secretary Manoj Panth, Forest Secretary Bibek Kumar and Labour Secretary Barun Ray were doing the rounds in the administrative circles for this role. However, Nandini Chakraborty emerged as the final choice for the position. Nandini Chakraborty, an officer from the 1994 batch of the Indian Administrative Service, has a rich administrative background. Her tenure includes pivotal roles in the state as she has served as the Principal Secretary in the tourism department and handled additional responsibilities in the Midnapur Division. Despite facing a temporary setback in her career path after being transferred from the position of Principal Secretary to the Governor, she has now assumed a prominent role.

The state government’s official statement indicated her dual responsibilities, covering both tourism and mountain-related issues. This significant appointment follows her earlier stint as the Principal Secretary of the tourism department, where she played a crucial role in shaping policies and initiatives.

Nandini Chakraborty’s career trajectory has been marked by her dedication to administrative duties, making her a key player in West Bengal’s bureaucratic landscape. It remains to be seen how Nandini Chakraborty navigates her new responsibilities, including overseeing the tourism department and managing additional duties in the Midnapur Division.

As she takes charge, expectations are high for her to leverage her expertise and contribute to the growth and development of the state in her new role.