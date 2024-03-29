UP excels as 3 villages and one rural homestay shortlisted under the best tourism village and rural homestay category

The vibrant state of Uttar Pradesh has once again showcased its excellence in the tourism sector of the country.

After a rigorous screening process, the Union Tourism Ministry has shortlisted three villages and one rural homestay in the ‘Best Tourism Village’ and ‘Best Rural Homestay’ categories.

In a bid to promote rural tourism and highlight the hidden gems of Uttar Pradesh, the state’s tourism department enthusiastically submitted 109 entries for the ‘Best Tourism Village’ category and 10 entries for the ‘Best Rural Homestay’ category.

The shortlisted villages for the ‘Best Tourism Village’ category are Jait in Mathura, and in the Agro-Tourism category, Ranipur in Jhansi. In the category of Community-Based Tourism and Heritage Tourism, Pura Mahadev Village in Baghpat was shortlisted.

Additionally, the ‘Arth Homestay’ in Lakhimpur Khiri has been shortlisted for its exceptional contribution to Responsible Tourism in the ‘Best Rural Homestay’ category.

Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram said here on Friday: “Uttar Pradesh has a glorious cultural and tourism legacy as the state is blessed with many attractive tourist destinations. These kinds of participation and recognition like the ‘Best Tourism Village and Best Rural Homestay Competition’ will undoubtedly boost tourism and specifically bring our rural tourism under the limelight. This in turn will also increase employment opportunities in the state.”

The next phase of evaluations will witness representatives from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department presenting detailed presentations about shortlisted villages and the homestay’s unique features, highlighting the key attractions and specialties that have earned them this prestigious recognition.

This commendable achievement reflects Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and showcasing the wide array of tourism opportunities the state offers to its visitors.