MP Saugata Roy receives death threat call

Veteran Trinamul Congress MP from Dum Dum Saugata Roy received a phone call in which the caller threatened to kill him if the arrested party leader Jayant Singh was not released as soon as possible.

Mr Roy has lodged a complaint with police and at the same time he has requested the police commissioner of Barrackpore police commissionerate to track the phone number of the caller.

Jayant, a Trinamul Congress leader in the Ariadaha area, under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, was arrested by police last week on charge of his alleged involvement in a mob violence incident that happened on 30 June. He was the prime suspect in the incident.

Advertisement

He was arrested in connection with the assault of a college student and his mother on 30 June. A video clip showing a group of people beating up the two had become viral in the social media.

The police also initiated a suo motu case against him following the circulation of an old video clip showing a girl being assaulted by a group of people in Ariadaha.

On Wednesday night, Mr Roy claimed that he received a phone call in which the caller threatened to kill him demanding Jayant’s immediate release.

Ariadaha comes under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, which Roy represents as a four-term MP.

“I received a call from an unknown number. The person on the other end claimed that if I did not ensure the release of Jayant Singh, I would be killed. The caller also said that he would kill me if I went to Ariadaha,” Mr Roy told the media.

“The threat call came twice, and the caller also abused me,” he added.