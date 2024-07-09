The Durga Puja at Serampore RMS Maidan is usually performed under the banner of 5 and 6 Palli Ghosti Babsayi Samity, however Kalyan Banerjee, soon after becoming MP of Serampore extended a helping hand towards the Durga Puja.

He brought in innovative thoughts and ideas, to uphold and bring forth the replica of historical temples, monuments and rich art and culture of India. The visitors appreciated the replica of different historic temples and monuments. Last year, the replica of Brindavan Prem Mandir drew a record footfall. This year, the Durga Puja pandal will replicate the Swaminarayan temple.

On Sunday, the 4-time victorious Serampore MP performed the Khunti Puja following various religious rituals.

The Serampore MP said, the Khunti Puja heralds the Durga Puja festivities. The countdown of Durga Puja brings thrill into the minds of everyone. The Serampore MP said, “I cannot read the mind of Dilip Ghosh, the BJP leader. His intention to join or not join the Trinamul Congress is completely his own decision. The present NDA government is quite shaky and anytime, in two years, the government may fall.”