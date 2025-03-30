Devotees throng temples in Delhi on first day of Chaitra Navratri

On the first day of Chaitra Navratri on Sunday, devotees were seen lining up in front of temples in large numbers in Delhi including the iconic Jhandewalan temple where Goddess Durga was worshipped as Mata Shailputri.

In anticipation of the rush of worshippers during the nine days, elaborate security measures, including deployment of police personnel outside as well as on the temple premises, have been undertaken by both the temple authorities and the Delhi Police.

Similar arrangements have been made at Kalkaji temple, another iconic place of worship attracting a large number of devotees.

Navratri, which literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year but only two – Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri – are widely celebrated as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, the nine-day-long festivities are observed in various forms and traditions. Throughout the nine days of festieties, devoted propitiate the nine incarnations of goddess ‘Shakti.’

The festival is celebrated across India with fervour combing rituals with prayers in the honour of the mother goddess in her various forms.

Akashvani’s YouTube Channel Aradhana will present a series of special programs from March 30 to April 6 for Navratri. “To commemorate each day’s significance, the channel will feature a specially curated series from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Additionally, Shakti Aradhana will be broadcast daily from 8:30 AM to 8:40 am, bringing divine renditions to the audience,” as per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting press release.