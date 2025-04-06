Fervor marks Ram Navmi, the birth of Lord Rama, in Delhi

On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, devotees were seen lining up in front of temples in Delhi, including the iconic Jhandewalan temple, in large numbers.

In anticipation of the rush of worshippers during the nine days, elaborate security measures, including the deployment of police personnel outside as well as on the temple premises, have been undertaken by both the temple authorities and the Delhi Police.

Similar arrangements have been made at the Kalkaji temple, an iconic place of worship in the national capital attracting a large number of devotees during the festival.

Navratri, which literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two — Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri — are widely celebrated as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, the nine-day-long festivities are observed in various forms and traditions. Throughout the nine days of festivities, devotees propitiate the nine incarnations of the goddess ‘Shakti.’

The festival is celebrated across India with fervor combining rituals with prayers in honour of the mother goddess in her various forms.

Furthermore, chariot processions or ratha yatras are held featuring idols of Lord Rama, Devi Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanumana. Community meals or bhandaras are organized as part of the celebrations. Devotees participate in recitals of the Ramayana, bhajans, kirtans, and aarti in different localities of Delhi and NCR.

Ram Navami is celebrated not only in India but also across the globe by Hindus. ISKCON temples and other Hindu organizations hold elaborate celebrations, featuring music, dance, and spiritual discourses.