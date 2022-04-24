Molest cuffs on cop

A policeman was arrested today in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a minor in an autorickshaw at Maniktala.

The arrested cop had been identified as Debu Mandol, a constable of the Reserve Force of Kolkata Police.

The charge against the constable was that he had allegedly sexually assaulted a specially-abled minor on a running auto, who was along with her mother.

According to the police, the complaint was first lodged at Ultadanga police station and from there the complaint was lodged at Maniktala PS at the behest of Ultadanga Police since the place of occurrence of the crime was under the jurisdiction of Maniktala PS.

According to the complaint, the specially-abled minor, who was travelling along with her mother in the auto, was sexually assaulted in an area around Gouribari.

After the minor revealed the incident to her mother, the family first went to Ultadanga PS and officers present there pursuing the case transferred the FIR to the Maniktala PS since the crime took place under the jurisdiction of Maniktala.

Following an investigation and the interrogation, the cop has reportedly told the investigators that he was not in uniform since he was not on duty and was believed to have confessed to his crime and he was arrested.