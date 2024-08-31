14-year-old boy allegedly molests 5-year-old girl in city

A five-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a 14-year-old boy in South-West Delhi’s Kapashera area, police said on Saturday.

The police received a PCR call on Friday at the Kapashera police station regarding the alleged molestation of the minor girl by the 14-year-old boy. A team was rushed to the spot, and a medical examination of the girl was conducted.

Additionally, the victim underwent counselling in the presence of her parents.

Advertisement

The police added that the accused boy lives in the same neigbourhood as the victim and that she was alone at home when the incident occurred.

The girl’s parents, who work as labourers, were at their worksite when the accused visited their home. The accused boy is a friend of the victim’s brother.

A case has been registered at the Kapashera police station under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

The accused boy has been arrested and sent to an observation home. Further investigation into the case is underway.