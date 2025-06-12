Professor arrested after molest allegation by female doc

The Bankura Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested Professor Suman Pal, an assistant professor in the department of geography at Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, on charges of allegedly molesting a woman doctor aboard a moving train on the night of 26 May.

The complainant, also a professor at Deben Mahato Government Medical College and Hospital in Purulia, lodged a written complaint with the Bankura GRP on 27 May. According to her statement, she was travelling alone in the first-class compartment of the Chakradharpur Express when the accused, seated next to her, allegedly molested her while she was asleep.

Following investigations, the GRP, with help from the local police, arrested the accused from his residence in Purulia town on 9 June. He was produced in Bankura Court today and has been remanded to six days of judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected. He is scheduled to appear before the court again on 16 June.

On 28 May, the victim also met with the vice-chancellor of Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University and submitted a formal complaint. The VC told the media that the matter has been forwarded to higher authorities and reiterated that the law will take its own course.