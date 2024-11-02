Molest allegations: Priest arrested

A priest, who allegedly outraged the modesty of a minor girl during the Kali Puja, was arrested by the police yesterday evening.

He’s been booked under Pocso Act, 2012.

Sixty eight-year-old Bimal Roy, hails from Ramachandrapur village in neighbouring Bhatar PS and was assigned to perform as a priest at a family puja in Guskara civic town in Ausgram PS area of East Burdwan. He, according to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, after conducting Kali Puja on Thursday night, returned to the family temple on Friday morning to perform the puja.

The family members complained, Roy was required to change his attire to maintain the religious sanctity. So, he’s allowed to go upstairs to a first floor room. The 12-year-old daughter of the family head, as they said, was alone there and after some time, the girl came downstairs crying. On inquiry, the little girl narrated the incident.

The locals barged into the temple courtyard and caught the accused. He was thrashed by the angry crowd and was handed over to the police. The SP, East Burdwan, Sayok Das told reporters today morning that an investigation has begun and the statement of the victim has been recorded before her medical examination.