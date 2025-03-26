Four held for swindling Aerocity man of gold ring posing as priest

Four men were arrested for swindling a person of his precious gold ring impersonating priests well-versed in Vedas from a Haridwar akhara with the plea that it was a hindrance to his good fortune.

A PCR call at the IGIA police station alerted the cops about the four men dressed as sadhus fled the Aerocity area with a gold ring of a person on the pretext of his good fortune, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA) Usha Rangnani.

The complainant told the police that while checking out of a hotel, he was approached by four men dressed as saints with ash smeared on their bodies and bells tied to their feet introducing themselves as high priests of Haridwar Akhara well-versed in Vedas.

Calling him “Baccha” (child), they told him that his gold ring was defective. They insisted that he should give the ring to them for his bright future. They said by divesting the ring, he could rid himself of its defect. Under their spell, he took the ring off his finger and handed it over to them.

After receiving the ring, they asked him to leave the spot without looking back lest he would suffer a loss. Scared of their words, he ran away from the spot only to realize later that he had been duped.

Based on the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 318 (cheating) was registered and an investigation was undertaken by the police.

An analysis of the CCTV footage of the area led the cops to apprehend all four of them, identified as Rinku Nath, Vickey Nath, Rocky Nath and Vikas, from the Mahipalpur area of South West Delhi.

During investigation, it came out that all four of them were relatives and were inspired by people offering money and other articles to saints at Haridwar to seek their blessings. Hence, they planned to do the same by dressing as priests and deceiving the public into giving up money and other articles.