Row over attack on priest in Telangana

Telangana Police arrested a fringe element Veera Raghava Reddy, hailing from adjoining Andhra Pradesh, for attacking the chief priest of Balaji Temple at Chilkur near Hyderabad, leading to a huge political fallout as the BRS attacked both the Congress government for poor law and order situation and the BJP for maintaining silence over the attack. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated such incidents would not be tolerated and directed the police to take action against those involved. The temple deity also known as “Visa Balaji” is quite popular among devotees seeking visa approvals to go abroad. The incident has also pointed to the rise of fringe elements in the Telugu states, operating under the radar.

Veera Raghava Reddy, who runs a private army under the organization “Rama Rajyam”, had allegedly attacked the priest CS Rangarajan on 7 February and even recorded the attack. Reddy also runs a YouTube channel and records inflammatory speeches about establishing a dharma rajya and dispensing with the current laws of society. According to a press release by the father of the priest, MV Soundararajan, “Few individuals who proclaimed themselves as the descendants of Ikshwaku clan and want to form Rama Rajya in which they create private armies to punish the people who do not accept their mission or agenda… my son declined to get associated with them. They seriously manhandled my son Shri Rangarajan who is also Archaka of Shri Chilkur Balaji deity. They landed blows on him in our house at Chilkur which is adjacent to Shri Chilkur Balaji temple premises on 7 Feb, Friday.”

He said a police complaint was filed and the matter was being investigated. “The police have been requested to go deep into this matter and identify the elements who are supporting them directly or indirectly,” Soundararajan added. Police also arrested four of the associates of Veera Raghav Reddy in connection with the attack.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who visited the injured priest, said, “Chilkur temple chief priest and a great scholar Shri Rangarajan Garu, was attacked two days ago by fringe elements. Not a word from the protectors of Hinduism on this act of cowardice. There are videos of the attack and in two days did the Telangana government do anything? Shame! Home Minister? Chief Minister? Anyone has answers.”

However, soon the BJP leader and Union minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay, wrote on ‘X’, “Spoke to Chilkur priest Shri CS Rangarajan over the phone yesterday to check on his well-being after the recent attack. Praying for his strength and assured him of any support needed,” said the BJP leader. The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also distanced itself and demanded strict action against the accused. Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan, who has recently taken pro Hindutva stance, also sternly condemned the attack.