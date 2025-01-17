Mohan Bhagwat’s statement anti-national: Mamata

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee today condemned the statement of Mohan Bhagwat, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief as anti-national and said this was uncalled for.

She further asked him to take back his statement. Mr Bhagwat had said some days ago that India’s Independence Day should be 22 January, the day when Ram Mandir was inaugurated and not 15 August, 1947.

Coming down heavily on Mr Bhagwat, she said, “I cannot dream of someone making such a statement. I condemn it and request him to call it back.” She was talking to the media at Nabanna this afternoon.

She said, “Thousands of youths had sacrificed their lives to make India free from the clutches of the British. Bengal had played a major role in India’s freedom movement followed by Punjab and Maharashtra. How can we forget their sacrifices, which finally led to our freedom.

Miss Banerjee regretted that attempts are on to rewrite India’s history. “It is absolutely wrong. You cannot change a country’s history. How can you ignore the contribution of Gandhiji, Panditji of Netaji. They had been the pillar of the freedom movement along with many more. We pay salute to those who laid their lives to make us free. We are now the citizens of a sovereign; free country whose basis is democracy.”

Miss Banerjee said India’s philosophy is unity in diversity. “We have a diverse culture, language and religion. Synthesis of religions as preached by Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda is our strength. We will give our lives to protect India’s democracy and unity in diversity principle.”