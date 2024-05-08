Modi magic does not work any more: CM

Modi magic is over. It does not work any more,” Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said at an election rally here on Tuesday. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Nandalal’, in a comparison to a selfish character depicted in an old Bengali comic song, Miss Banerjee said: “Don’t allow him to continue in office.

He’ll cause further problems. I urge you, Modi Hathao,Desh Bachao(Drive away Modi and save the country). He’ll sell the entire country. In the name of NRC, he and his colleagues will push everyone out of this country.” She added: “We’ve already prevented the implementation of NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Bengal. I won’t allow them here so long as I’m alive.” Miss Banerjee reached Patrasayar in a helicopter from Purulia to campaign for her party candidates ~ Sujata Mondal (in Bishnupur) and Arup Chakraborty (in Bankura).

, a very small town surrounded by villages bordering East Burdwan district falls under Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. In a district with a significant presence of tribal and Scheduled Caste voters, Miss Banerjee raised the issue of the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) and said: “He has sold out communities like Bhumijas, Lodhas, Sabars, Mundas, Tudus, Bauris and Bagdis by trying to impose the UCC.” She referred to the ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said: “If we want to secure our existence in the days to come, we’ll have to pursue Netaji’s immortal slogan of ‘Jai Hind’ that talks about an united India.”

She added: “We’ve also adopted Vande Mataram and Joy Bangla along with this to uphold our identity.” The Chief Minister, apprehending fresh spells of thunderstorms cautioned her party supporters: “Bengal lost 12 lives due to thunderstorm yesterday. You should take care of yourselves. Don’t stay under the trees during stormy weather.” Speaking earlier in Purulia, Miss Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns, The Model Code of Conduct has been converted into “Modi code of conduct”, she said.

Miss Banerjee said that Prime Minister Modi and other top BJP leaders consider only themselves as Hindus, and they do not think about other communities. Mr Modi and other BJP leaders by their hate-filled speeches are intimidating lower caste Hindus, minorities and other marginalised sections, but the Election Commission is silent, she alleged. “The Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct has turned out to be a mockery and should be rechristened as Modi code of conduct. But we will continue to flag every incident of violation of rights of citizens of this country,” Miss Banerjee said.