Minister’s ‘no employment’ remark stokes controversy

At the inauguration of a career fair in the city today, state’s agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay’s remark that several graduate students are now roaming without jobs, has stoked controversy.

The opposition parties took the opportunity to hit out at the incumbent state government for allegedly failing to create employment.

The minister was attending the ‘Education Interface’, a career fair held at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. The urban development and municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim and other officials from various state government departments were also present at the inauguration. While addressing the students, Mr Chattopadhyay said that about 12 lakh students appeared for the Madhayamik examination, this time, and about 87 per cent have passed the exams. These students are now an addition to another large number of youths, who although have cleared their graduation and master’s degree, are roaming jobless.

The minister said it is dreadful to see such a large number of youths running from pillar to post for employment. He remarked that in the present time, it seems even a graduation or a master’s degree is not enough to secure a job. He added, “There are hundreds of courses available but no one knows which one can fetch employment. I meet many people every day. Out of 10, at least five people come to me asking for jobs,” he said. The minister’s comment has stoked controversy as the chief minister Mamata Banerjee maintains her claims that Bengal has created several jobs. At the Bengal Global Business Summit 2022, she said that this year’s summit alone will create 40 lakh jobs.