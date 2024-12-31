Metro to tighten security on 31 December

Aiming to cater to the anticipated crowd, the Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to strengthen security arrangements at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar Metro stations on 31 December.

Anticipating rush at these stations, the city Metro is also to deploy well-trained RPF personnel at all entry and exit gates and at stations. In addition, adequate women RPF officers and staff are to be deployed at Park Street station to ensure safety and security of women and children. A special team consisting of one sub-inspector/assistant sub-inspector and four staff, including two women members, would remain deployed at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations tomorrow. The team is to stay prepared to tackle any emergency. In order to monitor the real-time situation, adequate staff would be posted at the central control of North-South Metro. The CCTV monitoring is to be done extensively to ensure safety and security of passengers. As learnt from the city Metro office, another special team consisting of one officer and four staff would be deployed at Park Street Metro station on that day.

Advertisement

Adequate number of RPF staff would also be deployed at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations to provide guidance to the commuters. Anti-sabotage checking would also be done at these stations.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the carrier has announced six additional services at night on New Year’s Eve in the Blue Line. The special six additional services would be operated from Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash.