Metro launches app-based ticketing services

Putting efforts to reduce crowding at ticket counters, the Kolkata Metro Railway today launched the app-based ticketing services of IOS mobiles. From today, the facility has been made available for the IOS users of the Green Line through the carrier’s ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app.

According to the general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway, P Uday Kumar Reddy, who launched the app officially this evening, the app-based ticketing system which is to be introduced shortly in the other lines of the city Metro including the Blue, Purple and the Orange lines. “The technology was introduced in December last year for android users. Now, it is being launched for IOS phones,” informed Mr Reddy. “We do not have the QR code readers in other sections. In Orange and Purple Lines, the readers are available, but we have not yet come up with the facility there. It will be done shortly,” he added.

Notably, the Esplanade Metro station of the Majerhat-Esplanade stretch of the Metro corridor was being planned near the existing B C Roy Market. The authorities were in talks with the shop owners of the market to shift them to enable the construction. The project, as informed by the GM, however, recently is hurdled. According to Mr Reddy, The ministry of defence, which is the owner of Maidan Market, is said to be reluctant to provide another space for shifting the existing shop owners claiming that the present market is illegal. “Earlier, Esplanade station was to come up at the B C Roy Market. The entire B C Roy market is an unauthorized market and the defence ministry has refused us to give permission to build a station there. We will have to find a solution. The project could take some more time. The station might not come up at the place envisaged but somewhere else,” elaborated Mr Reddy.

Advertisement