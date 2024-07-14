Serampore civic body’s drive against banned plastic items

The Serampore SDO Shambudeep Sarkar, the civic body chairman Giridhari Shaw, the police administration and other concerned officials on Friday conducted a drive against sale and use of single-use plastic items and thermocol.

The use of single-use plastic, below 120 microns has been prohibited, yet lack of sufficient awareness and deliberately defying the directives, have made the situation quite worse. It is a matter of great concern for the civic bodies, especially during the monsoons.

The civic authorities said steps against the spread of dengue can only be effective if the city and town drainage system is blockage free as blocked drains lead to stagnation of water, preparing favourable breeding grounds for mosquitos. It has been found that maximum drains are blocked due to plastic carry bags and other plastic items.

Awareness against the use of single-use plastic and other plastic items below 120 microns have been carried on from time-to-time but in vain.

As per the directive of the state government, different corporations and municipalities in the districts are conducting a drive against plastic use.

Serampore SDO said, “Much ahead, the municipality had issued a warning, through public address system, against the sale of prohibited plastic items. Today, a spot visit was conducted to catch people defying the ban. Huge amount of prohibited plastic items was seized, steps are being taken to make Uttarpara, Konnagar, Rishra, Serampore and Dankuni a plastic-free zone. The civic body, assisted by police, will take stern steps against those defying directives and also impose a fine on them.”

The municipality chairman Mr Shaw said it is necessary to keep drainage system blockage free to avoid any kind of stagnation of water in the town. “We are reaching door-to-door for the active cooperation of every household to keep the town free of water stagnation to stop the spread of dengue and above all to completely stop the sale and use of prohibited plastic items,” he said.

The Serampore IMA president Dr Pradeep Das said microplastics entering the human body via direct exposure, through ingestion or inhalation can lead to an array of health impacts, including inflammation, genotoxicity, oxidative stress, apoptosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.