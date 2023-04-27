Mentally upset man nabbed after hostage drama at school

Malda Police today arrested a gunman, who had taken 80 students, boys and girls, and a teacher hostage in a school’s classroom and demanded that he be given back his son, who he said was taken away by his wife when they separated two years ago.

The police finally intercepted Debkumar Ballab, a local resident, who had taken the students of Class VII hostage in the classroom of the Muchia Chandra Mohan High School, under Malda police station. It is learnt that Mr Ballab sneaked into the classroom and brandished a 9mm pistol, while asking the students and the teacher to remain as they were.

“The gunman asked the lady teacher, who was taking her Bengali class to inform the school authorities, the administration and, especially the media about his act,” a source said. Mr Ballab also demanded that he wanted to speak to the media about his state of mind, as his wife had left his house with his son. “I will release all of them if I get back my son with the help of the administration,” Mr Ballab said, showing the pistol and keeping two bottles on the table, claiming them to be petrol bombs. “Panic gripped the students and teachers of the school until both the police and the media arrived on the spot,” the source said.

“Finally, DSP (D&T) Azharuddin Khan, managed to intercept Mr Ballab and help the students safely get out of the classroom. Police seized two pistols, a knife and other materials from his possession and brought the situation under control,” a police source said.

“Police have registered a case and started investigating the matter based on the track record of the man and the statements he gave,” the source added. Sources said that Rita Barman, Ballab’s wife, was elected a panchayat member on a BJP ticket. She joined the Trinamul Congress later.

“The couple was involved in a fight over some issues two years ago, and Mrs Ballab decided to leave him with their son, who is now a Class XII student,” a source said. “As his son left home, Mr Ballab was demoralized, and had been trying to get back his custody,” the source added.

According to the police, Mr Ballab had been arrested on 28 June, last year, under the Arms Act after he went live on Facebook and brandished a gun and threatened that he would “shoot at sight” anyone me met outside his house if his son was not given back to him.

“Police raided his house then and recovered the gun and arrested him,” a source said. It was, however, not clear as to how and when the man had been out of prison in between.