Tej Pratap Yadav claims his wife, in-laws torturing him

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday alleged that his wife and in-laws are torturing him, and demanding crores of rupees as compensation for divorce.

“My in-laws are victimising me and demanding crore of rupees from me as compensation. They have also abused my mother and father. My father is having several diseases and currently recuperating in hospital. I was facing the plight for the last 4 years due to the divorce case currently underway in the family court,” Tej Pratap said on Facebook Live.

“There is a conspiracy going on to ruin my public image. They are also trying to destroy my family. They are targeting my father, mother, brother and sisters. I have a number of video and audio evidences against my in-laws… As it is related to my wife… I don’t want to malign her image. As it is a very sensitive matter, I am avoiding putting in public domain,” he said with folded hands.

“I am also requesting media organisations not to publish wrong information. I knew that some of the media organisations were running fake news under the influence of opposition parties to malign my public image. I am requesting them not to do so,” he alleged.