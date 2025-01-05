Meeting to discuss eco-sensitive zone, construction around Bagdogra Airport

The Siliguri administration, in collaboration with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), convened a meeting today with various stakeholders to address issues related to the recently revised eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) guidelines aimed at environmental protection.

A key point of discussion was the construction restrictions imposed within a 4-kilometer radius of the new airport terminal under construction at Bagdogra. The area has been designated as a “red zone,” prohibiting high-rise constructions without explicit permission from airport authorities.

Mayor Goutam Deb, who participated in the meeting, highlighted the significance of these measures. Speaking to reporters, he said, “No one is allowed to construct high-rise buildings within the red zone around Bagdogra Airport. The 4-kilometer radius has been marked as a red zone. Beyond this, the area is divided into yellow and green zones, with the SMC region currently falling under the green zone.”

Mayor Deb also announced that another meeting on the eco-sensitive zone will be held on 10 January. This meeting will include stakeholders from the tea and tourism industries to develop solutions for implementing projects, particularly those related to tea tourism.

Sources indicate that a section of tea garden owners and tea tourism stakeholders are facing challenges in adhering to the revised ESZ guidelines. The upcoming meeting aims to address these concerns and find workable solutions.