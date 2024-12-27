Medical team visits house of suspected silicosis death victim

A five-member medical team visited the house of Subol Roy (29) in Barabhui village under Dendua gram panchayat in Salanpur block of West Burdwan district, a villager, who allegedly died due to silicosis on 20 December.

The Statesman has already reported that a number of villagers, who are working in the local quartz stone crushing factories are suffering from silicosis.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has already directed the district magistrate of West Burdwan to submit a detailed report within eight weeks.

Meanwhile, last Friday, one of the workers, Subol Roy of Barabhui village, died allegedly due to silicosis. The health department officials had visited his house and talked to family members and collected all his medical reports.

He had gone for treatment to one of the top private super speciality hospitals in the country in Chennai. After suffering for almost a year, he died in his house.

The team consisted of DTO Dr Avishek Roy, BMOH of Salanpur Dr Dr Subrata Sheet, medical officer of DTC Dr Swati Banerjee, senior supervisor (STS), Rathin Roy and local Asha worker Lekhani Hansda.

The medical team said that on 6-8 January, next year, a medical board will be constituted for investigating this death case and the family will be informed in proper time.

The family members of the deceased have submitted a memorandum to ADM (General), Subhashini E alleging that in the government hospital, the treatment of the deceased was wrong and sought proper compensation for alleged silicosis death case as per government rules.