Silicosis cases: Multi departmental team inspects factories in Salanpur block

A high multi-departmental team of the state government visited the stone crushing and silica crushing units in Salanpur Block and inspected the mode of operations and the kind of pollution control measures undertaken by the factory owners. This follows after growing cases of silicosis in the block. Recently, cases of silicosis have been officially reported amongst workers of these units in West Burdwan district. Two such workers have also died.

It should be noted that in recent times, a number of people have died and about 10 people have been found to be suffering from silicosis in Barabhui village of Salanpur Block in West Burdwan district. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has already ordered a probe into the incident by the district magistrate of West Burdwan, S Ponnambalam and submit a detail report.

Meanwhile, the district administration organised a camp for detection and then a medical board to identify the patients.

A team of district administration, pollution control board and labour department made a joint inspection in such factories at Salanpur block on Friday. Since the past two months we have started prevention of silicosis work in the district and had already conducted a workshop in which members of the stakeholders including the factory management were present,” said S Ponnambalam, DM of West Burdwan.

Now, after starting treatment and identification of the victims, who are mostly workers of the silica crushing factories in Salanpur block, the district administration wants to check the conditions inside these factories.

The ADM (general) of West Burdwan had also submitted a report to the DM after a visit to the spot. The CMOH of West Burdwan has also inspected the affected village.

Local leader Moloy Ghatak is also the labour minister of the state and BJP’s Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul has already taken up the issue of the increasing silicosis cases in Salanpur block and has started an agitation.