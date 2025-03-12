TMC identifies ghost voters in West Burdwan

During scrutiny in the voter’s list in Durgapur sub-division of West Burdwan district, it was found that a few voters have EPIC cards of two states or have similar numbers of EPIC cards in two different states.

While one voter had EPIC cards of Jharkhand and Durgapur, another had a card from Jammu and Kashmir.

The TMC supporters have started scrutiny of EPIC cards and voter’s list in every booth of the state on the instructions of party chief Mamata Banerjee.

In Durgapur West Assembly (277), it was found in part number 96 of Benachity High School, serial number 208, EPIC number JNQ1465418 of Swarupa Chatterjee. Swarup Chatterjee-47-F again on the same EPIC number Rahul Deb-30-M of Kathua district Jasrota Assembly part number 56, serial number 253.

The volunteers of Trinamul Congress found the name in the voter’s list but after scrutiny failed to trace this alleged bogus voter.

Ujjwal Mukherjee, TMC block 2 president of Durgapur said that already the process of identifying the false or bogus voters in the electoral rolls has started as TMC volunteers have been visiting every household and all the findings are to be reported to Election Commission for deletion.

Lakshman Ghorui, the BJP Durgapur West MLA, blamed the ruling party for the ghost names in the list. “We don’t require bogus voters to rig the polls, the total machinery works for the state government and ruling party,” he alleged.

The Assembly polls in the state are due in early 2026, there are electoral roll revisions four times a year, the last voter’s draft list will be released in January, next year.