Treasure trove from time of Sher Shah Suri recovered at West Burdwan village

This tranquil Mahanta Asthal Ashram, a mutt situated in the nondescript Ukhra village of Andal block of West Burdwan district is in the news these days after the recent discovery of its hidden treasures, which includes manuscripts of Ramayana, gold paintings and letters of Queen Victoria and land deed papers signed by emperor Sher Shah Suri.

The ashram authorities have taken measures to preserve these heritage and costly age-old treasures. Sources said that about 700 years ago, the Nimbak Ashram was set up at Ukhra village. Locally it is known as Mahanta Ashthal Ashrama. Since its foundation, this mutt or the ashram has propagated Vaishnavism.

Advertisement

There are several deities in the ashram, including Radha, Krishana and other Hindu gods, and the authorities regularly conduct pujas.

Advertisement

Raas and Jhulan Utsav are the biggest festivals organised by the ashram authorities.

Recently, the ashram started some restoration and renovation and during some cleaning, during which the centuries old closed trunks and bags were uncovered.

Talking to The Statesman, Mahanta Narayan Sharan Dev ji, the current head of the Mahanta Ashthal ashram said that pictures have been recovered which have been painted in gold, original manuscripts with photographs of Ramayana, though it is not clear who has written this manuscript. But the 1,200-page manuscript is a hidden treasure written in Devnagari script on bhurja patra or paper.

It is believed that the manuscript is at least 400-450 years old. All the pictures have been painted in liquid gold and the bindings of the manuscripts are by golden zari works.

A land donation deed of Sher Shah Suri has also been recovered. It also has the official stamp of the Suri empire and is written in French language on jhamani ink on bhurja patra.

Jhamani inks were made by burning the paddy.

“The daughter of Sher Shah had fallen ill on the way and was treated by Dayaram Sharan Debacharya, the then disciple of the then head of the ashram, late Saburam Debacharya. His daughter recovered and as gift emperor Sher Shah had provided land to the ashram and handed over the documents to late Saburam Debacharya, the then head priest,” added Mahanta Narayan Sharan Dev ji.

Even letters of Queen Victoria, written in 1929 to the then head priest in post cards have been recovered. Some of the documents have been damaged and cannot be restored, but the materials which have been recovered in good condition will be preserved with liquid silica gel and will be displayed in the museum of the ashram.