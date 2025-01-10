Medical board confirms silicosis in Asansol village

The Special Silicosis Diagnostic Board formed at the Asansol District and Super Speciality Hospital has found four out of every five patients of Barabhui village under Salanpur Block of West Burdwan district suffering from silicosis after check-up and screening.

These victims will be provided identity cards as patients of silicosis. The victim’s families will get a state government compensation amount of an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh, plus a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 as per the government directives. Besides the social security, the children will also be provided support for higher education by the government.

Advertisement

Amarnath Mahato, a private tutor by profession of Salanpur block had lodged a written complaint at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently after which the district magistrate of West Burdwan was directed to submit a report within eight weeks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the victim’s families also submitted a memorandum to ADM (general) of West Burdwan, Subhashini E on this issue. The ADM had directed the CMOH of West Burdwan to set up a medical camp and board for screening in the village and submit a report to her.

On the directives of CMOH of West Burdwan, a high-level health department team visited the Barabhui village and held medical health camps. Later, a special silicosis medical board was constituted and the victims were directed to appear before it at Asansol District and Super Speciality Hospital.