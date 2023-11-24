Massive fire engulfs plastic factory in Santipur

In a tragic turn of events on a joyous occasion, a devastating fire broke out in a plastic factory located in the Power House area on SantipurKrishnagar Road, adjacent to Santipur Bypass in Nadia. The incident, which occurred around 3am, saw the combined efforts of locals, firefighters, and three fire engines battling for three hours to bring the fire under control.

The intensity of the blaze, fuelled by the stored plastic materials, posed a significant challenge for the initial responders. Local residents swiftly gathered to lend a helping hand, attempting to douse the flames before alerting the Santipur fire station. Despite the collaborative efforts, the ferocity necessitated additional resources, prompting the dispatch of another engine from Santipur and a large 1500-liter engine from Krishnagar.

Sudarshan Chakraborty, the fire station officer-incharge (OC) coordinated the firefighting efforts. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but suspicions of foul play have arisen, with the family noting the absence of a security guard and signs of potential sabotage. Girish Roy, the owner of the plastic factory, faced not only the tragic loss of his business but also the overshadowing of his daughter’s wedding day.

The family disclosed that the factory housed thousands of plastic grain sacks, essential for Girish Roy’s plastic bins shops. The production of pellets in the collected plastic machines was a primary operation in the affected facility. The lack of nearby waterbodies added complexity to the firefighting efforts, forcing the fire department to transport water reservoirs from Krishnagar. Residents raised the issue, suggesting that the presence of the Surdhvanir river in the area could have expedited the control of the fire.

Mr Chakraborty, OC of Santipur fire station, reported that the situation has been normalized, but remnants of the melted plastic granules continue to emit smoke. The severity of the fire has led to instructions for factory workers to remain vigilant regarding water supply