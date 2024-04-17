Fire at railway hospital in Garden Reach, no casualty so far

A small fire broke out at the railway hospital in Garden Reach in the southern fringes of the city, spreading panic among patients, relatives and hospital staff.

Five fire fighting engines were pressed into service to bring the fire under control within an hour.

No casualty was reported so far.

The fire was spotted around 7am when smoke was found billowing out from the eye surgery room, under the ophthalmology department at BNR Hospital. Fire fighting engines rushed to the spot after the local fire service station was informed.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans, who were on duty at the hospital during the incident, said that there were around 15 patients at the OT unit when the smoke was detected.

The jawans rescued the patients and shifted them elsewhere inside the hospital complex. The reason behind the fire has not yet been ascertained, said a fire brigade personnel, adding that an electrical short circuit in the room might have caused the fire.