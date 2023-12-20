Woman dead in road mishap

A woman lost her life after colliding with a reckless lorry in the city last night near Kankurgachi More. The woman was heading home. Her husband sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital on EM Bypass. Police said Manju Basu, 58, is a resident of Belgachia Gagan Sarkar Road. The police report revealed that on the night of the incident, Manju was riding a scooter with her husband, Debaprasad Basu.

As they were returning home, a lorry struck their scooter near Kakurgachi, causing them to fall. Manju was crushed under the wheels of the lorry. Debaprasad also suffered severe injuries. Although the police have seized the lorry, the driver managed to escape. In a related incident last ednesday, a Kolkata Police constable Abhijit Chakraborty had lost his life in a similar accident involving a cement-loaded lorry at the intersection of Raja Dinendra Street and Vivekananda Road early in the morning.

After the incident, Manju’s son, Debjyoti, stated that his parents were returning from his aunt’s post-wedding ceremony in Bagbazar. Both were wearing helmets. However, the lorry collided with their scooter when they were waiting at a signal, causing the tragic incident. Within just one week, there have been consecutive fatal accidents involving reckless lorries in the city, raising concerns about the safety of roads, especially during the night and early morning hours. The incidents highlight the need for increased vigilance and stricter enforcement to prevent such accidents in the future.

