Ahead of the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, due to be held in April, the civic body has completed several projects concerning distribution of drinking water in its boroughs while more such projects are on the cards. The KMC has completed construction of at least four semi-underground reservoirs cum booster pumping stations which are slated to be inaugurated in the next three days while another similar project has been taken up in ward 96 to alleviate drinking water woes.

A KMC official confirmed that there is an apparent shortage of water supply in ward 96 since the elevated water storage reservoir in Layelka water plant campus that supplies water to the ward does not have adequate capacity. A small underground reservoir also exists at the spot too. The official added that the drinking water shortage does not only prevail in ward 96 but also in pockets of ward 99, adjacent to the existing campus of Layelka water plant campus.

It is learnt that a survey was conducted in both the wards by officials of the department and it was observed that by extending the capacity at the Layelka head works, the crisis can be solved with normal supply of treated filter water. It is learnt that the civic body has a park along one side of the Layelka campus and has considered using that space along with the existing space in the campus to construct one small booster pumping station of 0.6MG capacity.

Hence, a proposal was set to build a semi underground reservoir at the place. The estimated cost is five crores, approximately. Meanwhile, the mayor Firhad Hakim will inaugurate at least four booster pumping stations cum semi underground reservoir at Kayasthpara, Bansdroni and Panchasayar area.