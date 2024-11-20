Man killed for refusing daughter’s hand in marriage

An elderly businessman died after being attacked by a young man. The attacker demanded to marry the elderly man’s daughter. The murder sparked tension in the area, leading to the accused’s house being vandalised and demolished by angry locals.

The incident took place in the Matia area of Basirhat sub-division, North 24-Parganas. The victim, 55-year-old Jabbar Molla, a vegetable trader from Kora Para village under Matia police station, was killed following his refusal to marry his daughter to his neighbour, Nizamuddin Molla. Reportedly, Nizam had proposed marriage to the daughter a few days ago, but Jabbar declined, leading to frequent disputes between the two families. Jabbar had even received death threats over the issue.

Meanwhile, the elderly man arranged his daughter’s marriage elsewhere, which enraged Nizam. On Tuesday night, Jabbar was returning home from his business near Malatipur station in Hasnabad when Nizam allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon. Nizam repeatedly struck Jabbar, killing him on the spot. After the murder, Nizam fled with Jabbar’s gold chain and cash amounting to Rs 60,000. Upon receiving the news, police reached the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Meanwhile, enraged locals vandalised the accused’s house in protest. Police from Matia police station later brought the situation under control and have launched an investigation into the incident.

