A district court on Friday sentenced a middle-aged man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in Kolkata in 2014.

Sambhu Haldar, a resident of Ultadanga Main Road, and a neighbour of the victim, committed the heinous crime inside his room on the pretext of playing ludo.

The victim’s mother reported the crime to the police on January 1, 2014, following which a case was registered in Ultadanaga police station under Section 376 (1) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

After completion of investigation, a charge sheet was submitted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act before the special second court of Additional District Judge, Alipore.

On Friday, the court sentenced Haldar to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years besides slapping a fine of Rs 20,000.