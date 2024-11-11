Man falls victim to digital arrest scam, loses ` 9 lakh

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alerted the nation’s citizens about digital arrest scams. However, Biswajit Nayak, a resident of Ananda Pally in the Raniganj Police Station area of West Burdwan district, has fallen victim to a cybercrime, losing Rs. 9 lakhs. Biswajit Nayak has filed a complaint with the National Portal and a separate written complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) on 4 November.

In his complaint, Mr Nayak alleged that he received calls from unknown numbers, with the callers claiming to be police officers who had implicated him in a bank fraud case. Overwhelmed by the accusation, he was then transferred to an alleged national cybercrime cell, where he was threatened with arrest. Subsequently, he received calls from various numbers, with the callers claiming to be high-ranking police officials. He also received WhatsApp messages stating that his location had been identified and that a police team was on its way to arrest him.

Fearing for his safety, he divulged his bank account details to the scammers, who siphoned off Rs. 9 lakhs from his three accounts through twenty-one transactions. They continued to threaten him for more money, but he eventually realized he had been scammed. Just a few days ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Arvind Kumar Anand, urged citizens not to respond to calls from unknown numbers and to avoid sharing personal information. He also provided a toll-free number for assistance in case of cybercrime. The Cyber Crime Police Station of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has been investigating numerous cybercrime cases as incidents of cyber fraud have increased, with scammers employing various tactics to deceive people and even the police.

The ADPC Cyber Crime wing has been actively raising awareness about cybercrime through various programmes. The Cyber Crime Cell of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has arrested several individuals and successfully investigated many cases in recent times. On 29 October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and alerted the public about the ongoing digital arrest scam during his Mann Ki Baat radio programme.