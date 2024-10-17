Man allegedly killed when out to see buffalo fight

Sahadeb Roy (54) of Bagalia Village, under Para police station was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants while he went to watch buffalo fighting at Narra village last night.

The sons of the victim lodged a missing complaint at Para police station in Purulia district last night as he did not return home.

Today morning, his body was found hanging from a tree and the cycle in which he was riding is also missing. The family was informed by Mufassal police station.

His family has lodged a written complaint that yesterday he went to watch buffalo fight locally known as ‘karar lorai’, which is popular in Purulia district despite a ban.

The site of the buffalo fight is about five kilometers from his house. A fair is also organised in the area along with the buffalo fight. “We are sure that our father was killed and then hanged from a gamcha by the killers. He did not have any enemies or any dispute with any persons in his life,” alleged his younger son Satish Roy.

Abhijit Banerjee, SP of Purulia said that the body has been sent to Purulia Deben Mahato Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

“His relatives have lodged a complaint and we have started investigations and are also waiting for the post-mortem report,” he added.