Mamata sounds caution ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

Following clashes in pockets of West Bengal over Ram Navami processions in the last few days, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday warned of repeating similar tension on 6 April on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

“I am asking my administration as well as the common people to remain alert on April 6. We all respect Bajrangbali, and we do not want any tension or violence in his name. The youth should come forward in preventing any kind of tension,” the chief minister said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Khejuri in East Midnapore district.

Banerjee said the tension over Ram Navami procession was deliberately stoked by taking it to routes that were not permitted.

“We are in the middle of Ramzan month. But some people are steering the processions to sensitive areas with the intention of creating tension. The fruit stalls in those areas have been burnt down. They are even participating in the procession with firearms and other lethal weapons,” Banerjee said.

“Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection… But, do not carry arms with you,” Miss Banerjee said.

“They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms,” she claimed. Miss Banerjee urged her Hindu brothers to make sure that no violence takes place against minorities during Ramzan and said her Didir Suraksha Kawach scheme would protect every citizen of Bengal.

Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.

