West Bengal: NIA team at Rishra to investigate Ramnavami violence

A four-member NIA team was on a visit to Rishra last Monday night for initiating investigation into the violence that took place on Ram Navami.

The violence broke out at Sandhya Bazar, Rishra when the Ram Navami procession was on the move disturbing communal harmony. Shops were ransacked and bikes were burnt.

Many people were arrested. The High Court directed the NIA to carry on the investigation. However, the state government challenged the verdict of the High Court in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the High Court verdict. Hence, a four-member team from NIA on Monday night reached Rishra police station to collect details of the violence.