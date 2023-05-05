Mamata: Opposition has tacit pact against TMC

Echoing Trinamul Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s words, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said the CPM, Congress and the BJP had been working together under a ‘tacit agreement’ against the TMC.

After an administrative review meeting at English Bazaar in Malda today, Miss Banerjee joined Mr Banerjee in his ‘Janajoar Yatra,’ which arrived at the district headquarters of Malda on its 10th day today. Coming down heavily on the BJP, which she said was a “dangerous party,” and the central government for allegedly introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), and the Border Security Force (BSF) for political benefits. Miss Banerjee said, “The CPM, Congress and BJP are in league with each other against my party.

But they would be washed out by Nabajoar, organised by the young generation led by Abhishek, with the support of the people.” It may be noted here that Mr Banerjee, on his way to English Bazaar from Manikchak, today said, “Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is secretly keeping in touch with the BJP. Adhir Chowdhury has not sought security from the state government, but he has managed the central police from Amit Shah.

He is maintaining a relationship with the BJP.” “Adhir Chowdhury has not fought for Bengal in Delhi, demanding disbursement of funds meant for the 100 days’ job. If the Congress leader proves that he has argued for it, I will never visit Malda again,” Mr Banerjee said. Addressing a public meeting in connection with the ‘Nabajoar’ programme,

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee instructed party workers to strengthen the party organisation “to fight the BSF, whose jurisdiction has now been extended from the earlier 5 km to 50 km in West Bengal, and is working for the BJP.” Drumming up her government’s beneficiary schemes, especially for school and college going boys and girls, the chief minister said her government has introduced a portal named ‘Karmosathee Parijayee Shramik’ to facilitate migrant workers, and urged such workers to enroll their names and work place there before leaving their respective areas in West Bengal.