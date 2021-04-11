Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today demanded the resignation of Union Home minister Amit Shah following the killing of five voters in Cooch Behar, allegedly in firing by Central paramilitary forces and said her government would conduct a CID probe into the incident.

In Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Miss Banerjee for the “very unfortunate” incidents and said he sympathised with the family members of the victims.

Miss Banerjee said at Naihati: “Unlike Left Front regime, police firing is very rare in West Bengal during my tenure. But rioting, killing are common for Prime Minister and Union Home minister. They were responsible for riots in Gujarat, UP and genocide in Delhi.”

She later told the Press in Siliguri: “When elections are being held peacefully. as the BJP knows that it is facing defeat, it has started terrorizing people. Home Minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today’s incident. I do not blame the Central forces as they act on the directions of the home minister. I will conduct an inquiry into the incident. They will now say I would be violating the model code of conduct, but I cannot remain mum when people are losing their lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi said Miss Banerjee’s “style of violence” and “her party activists’ attempt to spoil the poll process would not continue in Bengal.”