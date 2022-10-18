Mamata meets families of flash flood victims, assures investigation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked the Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to inform the Centre about the problem of this region for uncontrolled discharge of waters from the reservoirs in Sikkim and neighbouring country Bhutan.

Speaking on the issue of flash flood that claimed eight lives during immersion of Durga idols in Neora river, locally known as Mal river, in Jalpaiguri on 5 October, CM Banerjee said an investigation will be conducted to know exact reason of flash flood.

Ms Banerjee also ensured families of the victims, who have lost their lives, after investigation guilty will be punished.

“Rivers originated from neighbouring state and country Sikkim and Bhutan respectively release waters without information. I fought a lot on ‘man made flood’. They should have informed us before releasing water,” Ms Banerjee said, addressing the meeting held at Malbazar, and asked Chief Secretary Mr Dwivedi to take up the matter with Centre.

Notably, the river Neora originates from Rechilla chawk of the Neora national park in Kalimpong district. The river is joined by Those Chhu and flows through National park and is augmented by several streams in the way.It finally meets the Santhoke khola and Argara khola on the left.

The river enters the Jalpaiguri district and meets Chel further down and then with the name Dharala falls in to Teesta above Domohani.Its length is 58 km and catchment 275 sq km.

But the people as well as tea plantations in Alipurduar are badly affected by several rivers, originated from Bhutan, which carry huge debris, the main concern of siltation and erosion of river banks.

Chief Minister today handed bravery award among eight local youths, who rescued at least 45 persons during flash flood. She handed over cheque of Rs 1,00,000 each and asked local administration to provide them job, who are interested in Civic Volunteer service.

Chief Minister offered jobs for the family members of the victims, who are needy, and asked district administration to do the needful.