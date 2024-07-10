Swollen Teesta engulfs banks, families lose homes

The Teesta river, currently swollen from heavy monsoon rains, has begun to engulf large portions of its banks in various areas of Jalpaiguri district since last night.

As a result, approximately 36 families in Laltong village in Rajganj block have been left without homes due to severe erosion. Certain parts of the village and surrounding regions have also been flooded.

Similarly, residents of Chamakdangi, located along the Teesta river near Siliguri, are experiencing sleepless nights as their land is being eroded by the river.

Sabina Yeasmin, the minister of state for irrigation and waterways department, visited Baraghria village in Maynaguri today where a protective barrier (spur) had been damaged and washed away by the Teesta.

The citizens living in the area recounted their predicament caused by the overflowing Teesta and Jaldhaka rivers to Minister Ms Yeasmin.

In addition, a village in Cooch Behar has also been inundated and the Border Security Force is assisting villagers in protecting their homes and crops from the flooding. The local BDO (Block Development Officer) also visited this village today.

With the recent threat from the Teesta river, residents of Chamakdangi have started shifting their belongings to safer locations as the distance between the riverbank and their homes has significantly reduced overnight.

An elder resident, Indra Bahadur Chhetri recounted how their village was established during the time of Jalpaiguri King and how they have already lost homes and agricultural land to erosion back in 1998.

“In 2024, we are encountering comparable circumstances,” Mr Chhetri added.

In light of this current situation, where 36 families have been left homeless in Laltong village, local representatives had to visit today after citizens demanded alternative land from the state government for shelter.

Sabhadhipati of Jalpaiguri zilla parishad, Krishna Roy Barman, along with MLA from Rajganj Khageshwar Roy, Sabhapati of Rajganj panchayat samiti, Rupali De Sarkar and other members of the panchayat met villagers and promised to address the issue with district administration and the state government.

Ms Roy Barman stated that it is no longer safe for people to continue living in this area due to the erosion caused by the Teesta.

When asked to comment, MLA Khageshwar Roy, confirmed that he had already discussed the matter with SDO Jalpaiguri and requested the block land and land reforms officer to find an alternative plot of land for the villagers’ rehabilitation.

Experts believe that due to heavy silt deposits on the riverbed of Teesta, there has been significant erosion along its banks from Kalimpong to Jalpaiguri district.