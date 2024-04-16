Trinamul tears into Suvendu for misleading people

Dr Shashi Panja, minister for women and child development and social welfare came down heavily on the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for misleading people over the construction of houses of people hit by the Tornado in Jalpaiguri.

Mr Adhikari in his X handle wrote that permission had been given to set up houses for the affected people.

Criticizing Mr Adhikari for not “telling the truth”, Dr Panja said the ECI had given permission to repair the damaged houses and the money required to do the job should be anything between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000. “But no houses that were flattened could be reconstructed due to the MCC.”

Dr Panja said chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee has decided to give Rs 1.20 lakh to rebuild the houses.

While talking to the press in Haldia, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party, categorically said, “I have said that the ECI has not given permission to rebuild the houses that have been razed to the ground, but money, anything between Rs 5000 and Rs 20,000 can be spent to repair the damages.”

Dr Panja also came down heavily on Rekha Patra , BJP candidate from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat for justifying the BJP-led centre for not releasing funds for the workers under MGNREGA and Awas Yojana plus.

Dr Panja said, “Her statement justifies the zamindari attitude of the saffron party which Rekha Patra has recently joined. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has cleared the dues of 69 lakh job card holders under MGNREGA and the houses of Awas Yojana will be built at the cost of the state government,” she said, adding, “We have said over and again that the BJP has deliberately deprived Bengal after it was handsomely defeated by Trinamul in 2021 Assembly election.”