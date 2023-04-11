Mamata launches hi-tech ambulances for districts, city

Chief minister inaugurated hi-tech ambulance services across the state on Monday at the state secretariat Nabanna.

There will be 35 such ambulances for Kolkata and other districts in the state. Kolkata, Nadia and North 24- Parganas districts will get two ambulances each while other districts will have one each. These vehicles will carry critically ill patients and victims sustaining severe injuries during road accidents to respective hospitals and trauma care centres.

Sources in the health department said that the ambulances equipped with modern infrastructure facilities for emergency medical treatment of ailing patients look like ‘mini hospitals’.

There will be transport ventilators, oxygen support system, portable suction machines, oxygen monitors, defibrillators, syringe pumps etc required for prompt medication in each ambulance, an official of the state health transport office said adding that several more ambulances would also be brought in coming months to make services available in districts.

The 10 ambulances, worth around Rs 10 crore, were bought with local area development (LAD) funds of some ruling Trinamul Congress MPs.

Opposition parties alleged that the chief minister is doing dole politics launching the expensive hi-tech ambulance services ahead of panchayat elections in the state.