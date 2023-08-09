Mamata gets warm welcome at Jhargram

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited Sri Ramakrishna Saradapith Kanya Gurukul in Jhargram this afternoon. She was welcomed there by the nuns, teachers and students of Kanya Gurukul. The teachers and students sung a song composed by Miss Banerjee on the theme of various projects taken by the state government for empowerment of women.

Miss Banerjee is putting up at Jhargram Rajbari. There is a room at the rajbari, which is reserved for her. State chief secretary HK Dwivedi and senior officials of Tribal Welfare department and backward classes welfare department are accompanying her. Miss Banerjee travelled to Jhargram from Kolkata by car.

She will be spending tomorrow night in Jhargram and return to Kolkata on 10 August. Tomorrow, Miss Banerjee will take part in the International Indigenous Peoples Day programme, where she will take part in a public distribution programme, scheduled to be held at the Jhargram stadium.

She will inaugurate a slew of projects worth Rs 7,201.75 lakh. Some of the projects that will be inaugurated included construction of six, fourstorey buildings consisting 72 flats at an estimated cost of Rs 1,444.63 lakh. Three water supply schemes at Pukuria, Rantua and Kuldiha in Jhargram district at an estimated cost of Rs 565. 20 lakh.

Construction of 18 roads, construction of a 100-bed hostel for ST women, construction of community centre at Lodhasuli, construction of ICDS centres, installation of nine solar submersible pumps among others. Foundation stone worth Rs 15,849.41 lakh will be laid. Meritorious students belonging to ST category will be felicitated.

Kartik Sabar, who has qualified NEET and Suparna Mandi, who has qualified for admission in IIT Kharagpur will be felicitated. Meritorious students (Classes X and XII) of Ekalavya Model Residential School will be felicitated. Caste certificates will be distributed. Lakshmir Bhandar will be distributed along with distribution of pattas and Bhabishyat credit cards. Security arrangements have been beefed up in and around Jhargram Rajbari.