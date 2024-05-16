Mamata follows appeasement politics: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah today at Moshat in Hooghly addressed a massive gathering in favour of BJP Serampore LS candidate Kabir Shankar Bose.

Mr Shah termed the Mamata Banerjee-lead TMC government as ‘Hirak Ranir desh’ after he said the TMC government is run whimsically as seen in the movie Hirak Rajar Deshe by Satyajit Ray.

He said the syndicates, land mafia, and corrupt ministers have free reign with extortion, loot, cut money and atrocities on women becoming commonplace. Most of the leaders in the Opposition, following traditional family politics, want to have their heir carrying on the family politics system. Mamata is preparing political ground for Abhishek Banerjee as the next chief minister of Bengal. Mamata follows appeasement policy and vote bank politics, caring little for national security. She encourages infiltration, the Rohingyas have been illegally provided voter cards, ration cards and the rights to cast vote. These infiltrators are vote banks of TMC.

Advertisement

He said the leaders of Opposition in Kashmir had opposed imposition of Article 370. Today, Kashmir is one of the most peaceful places and tourism has boosted manifold in the valley. We are also determined to get back the PoK soon. The Bengal CM has deprived the people of Bengal from the central government beneficiary schemes for a long time.

National security is of great importance and the BJP is determined to stop infiltration. He said CAA will be implemented at every cost and no one can stop it. The BJP will put all the corrupt persons behind bars. Corruption will be completely wiped out from Bengal, people can enjoy their constitutional rights freely. “The Hirak Ranir TMC government has dug its own grave. TMC government cannot run with so much corruption, violence, atrocities on women,” said Shah.

Mr Shah termed Mr Kalyan Banerjee as shameless since he mimicked the Vice-President of India. Such kind of people with the TMC are bringing disgrace to the nation.