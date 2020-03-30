Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed her gratitude for the doctors, nurses, health workers, police and others who are working hard to combat the spread of COVID- 19.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude & appreciation for all the Doctors, Nurses, Paramedical Staff, Police Personnel, Govt. Officials, Emergency Response Personnel, Sanitation Workers & Volunteers who have come forward in this hour of need to fight the COVID-19”.

“No words are enough to thank these individuals who are standing up for the community & performing their duties selflessly in these times. They are putting the interest of society above anything else which makes their contribution & perseverance an inspiration for us all,” she further wrote.

Banerjee has already announced insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for such people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Banerjee and congratulated her for handling the crisis well.

She had herself visited markets and hospitals trying to generate awareness among common people about following social distancing measures for preventing the spread of the virus.