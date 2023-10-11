Mamata approves Puja carnival at Durgapur for second year in row: Minister

The state panchayat minister Pradip Majumdar has announced that for the second year in a row, the Durga Puja Carnival will be held at Durgapur.

Talking to the media persons, Pradip Majumdar said that state chief minister Mamata Banerjee has approved the Durga Puja carnival to be held in Durgapur on 26 October.

Holding the Durga Puja carnival is the brainchild of Miss Mamata Banerjee and after getting the UnescoWorld cultural Heritage tag it has assumed a special significance.

“We will soon hold a meeting with the district civil, police administration, fire brigade, WBPCB,WBSEDCL and other stakeholders to finalise about the Durga Puja Carnival in Durgapur,” the panchayat minister added.

Last year also, the carnival was held at Durgapur and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha, law, judiciary and labour minister Moloy Ghatak , ADDA chairman Tapas Banerjee, DMC chairperson, Anindita Mukherjee, TMC district president, Narendranath Chakraborty were also present.

It is expected that this year’s Durga Puja carnival will be even bigger and even more colourful, the minister said.