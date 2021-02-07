In a major reshuffle ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Soumen Mitra has been appointed the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, while incumbent CP Anuj Sharma has been shifted to the CID as Additional Director General of Police.

In an order issued by the state home department, a total of 24 IPS officers were reshuffled today.

Mitra (of 1988 batch) is Additional Director General of Police (Training).

He did his schooling from St. Xavier’s Collegiate in Kolkata, and his higher education from the Presidency College and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

In January 2016, Rajeev Kumar, then ADG (CID) was made the Commissioner of Police to succeed Surajit Kar Purakayastha and Mitra (who was the Kolkata Commissioner of Police) was transferred to CID as ADG.

He handled many key posts and cases including the American Centre Terror Attack in 2002 in Kolkata as a deputy commissioner of the detective department of Kolkata Police.

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Gyanwant Singh has also been transferred and Special Commissioner of Police, Jawed Shamim is the new Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order. IPS Gyanwant Singh has been made ADG, Armed Police.

According to the order, the Commissioners of Howrah, Bidhannagar and Barrackpore Police Commissionerates were also changed and C Sudhakar, Supratim Sarkar and Ajay Nand will replace Kunal Agarwal, Mukesh and Manoj Verma respectively.

Kunal Agarwal was made DIG, Midnapore Range, Mukesh was made DIG, Barasat Range, while Manoj Verma was shifted to Counter Insurgency Force (CIF) as IGP. Tanmoy Ray Chaudhuri was promoted to additional CP from IGP, traffic and Siddhi Nath Gupta was shifted to South Bengal as ADG. Earlier he was holding the post of ADG, CID.