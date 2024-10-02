Mahalaya and Durga Puja traffic restrictions announced by Kolkata Police

The Kolkata Police have announced a set of traffic restrictions to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and people during Mahalaya and the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. These measures are aimed at managing the massive flow of devotees and citizens, especially along River Hooghly, where thousands gather for religious rituals during Mahalaya.

The restrictions are primarily focused on goods vehicles. According to the notification issued on Tuesday, any goods vehicle with a gross weight exceeding 1600 kg will be banned from operating in the city on Mahalaya, which falls on October 2. However, exceptions are being made for vehicles carrying essential supplies such as LPG cylinders, petroleum products, medicines, and vegetables. These restrictions will be in place from 3 AM to 10 PM on that day.

For smaller goods vehicles, those weighing less than 1600 kg, limited movement is permitted, though only after 4 PM. The police also detailed specific road closures and diversions in different parts of the city.

For instance, no vehicle will be allowed to travel south from the junction of Kiran Shankar Roy Road and Strand Road on Mahalaya. Similarly, buses using the Babu Ghat route will be rerouted from the Hare Street and Strand Road intersection between 4 AM and 4 PM on October 2.

In addition to this, several key roads will be completely closed to traffic during Mahalaya and Durga Puja. Auckland Road, a busy route, will be shut off to all vehicles from the Government Place (West) intersection between 4 AM and 4 PM. Similarly, Kingsway will also be restricted, allowing only vehicles carrying devotees, as needed.

As Durga Puja is one of the biggest and most celebrated festivals in the region, the traffic control measures will extend throughout the festival period. Between October 6 and October 12, road restrictions will be imposed from afternoon until the early hours of the following day. These restrictions will affect about 27 roads in North Kolkata, 25 in Central Kolkata, and 26 in South and Southeast Kolkata. Additionally, areas in South Suburban and Southwest Kolkata will also see restrictions on 16 major roads.

In total, traffic on 172 thoroughfares across the city will be closely monitored and regulated. The police have urged citizens to stay informed by following updates on their official Facebook page and website. This will help commuters and devotees plan their routes in advance, reducing inconvenience during this busy festive period.

For those traveling to essential destinations, such as railway stations or airports, Kolkata Police have advised allowing extra travel time, as the traffic situation is likely to be congested, particularly during peak hours.